Richland deputies searching for man wanted for drug charges

Richland County Sheriff’s deputies are currently seeking the public’s help in finding a 28-year-old man wanted for possession of meth, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department performed a search Sept. 1 of George Allen Payne Jr.’s home in the 1200 block of A.J. Amick Road, where several allegedly illegal narcotics were found, including methamphetamine, pills and marijuana. Payne was not at the home during the time of the search and has allegedly evaded law enforcement since.

Those with information about his whereabouts are asked to call 1 (888) CRIME-SC. Tips may be left anonymously, and tippers could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.