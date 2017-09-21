More than 300 without power in Manning
by Robert Joseph Baker | September 21, 2017 5:31 pm
Duke Energy is reporting about 273 homes and businesses in downtown Manning currently without power, while Santee Electric is reporting about 44 homes without power as of 5:30 p.m. Estimated time of restoration has been provided as 9 p.m.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.