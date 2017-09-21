Maria strengthens to Cat 3, may not affect US
by Staff Reports | September 21, 2017 11:00 am
The National Hurricane Service reported Thursday morning that Hurricane Maria regained strength overnight to go back to a Category 3 as the storm passed off the Dominican Republic.
The 8 a.m. update showed the center of the storm was about 95 miles north of the Dominican Republic. The storm’s maximum sustained winds are 115 mph.
It is moving northwest at mph and is expected to turn north-northwest on Friday, with it passing well off the United States coast.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.