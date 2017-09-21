Maria strengthens to Cat 3, may not affect US

The National Hurricane Service reported Thursday morning that Hurricane Maria regained strength overnight to go back to a Category 3 as the storm passed off the Dominican Republic.

The 8 a.m. update showed the center of the storm was about 95 miles north of the Dominican Republic. The storm’s maximum sustained winds are 115 mph.

It is moving northwest at mph and is expected to turn north-northwest on Friday, with it passing well off the United States coast.