Main Street Manning’s Most Hospitable Business: Gullah Gullah Fish
by Submitted via Email | September 21, 2017 9:58 pm
Gullah Gullah Fish was voted Main Street Manning’s Most Hospitable Business and was presented with the award on Tuesday night during the Main Street Manning annual meeting held at the Drayton House on South Brooks Street.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.