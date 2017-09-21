Lady Swampcats fall to Wilson Hall
by Submitted via Email | September 21, 2017 2:44 pm
The Laurence Manning Academy Lady Swampcats fell 3-1 to Wilson Hall on Tuesday night with game scores of 25-10 (L), 25-12 (L), 25-20 (W) and 25-12 (L). Kayla Acord had a dig and four serve points. Trinity Harrington had two kills and one serve point. Madilyn Richburg had four serve points. Perry Lee Love Hicks had nine serve points and two aces. Mary Claire Lee had three serve points. The team’s record is 0-6.
