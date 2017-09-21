Lady Swampcats fall to Carolina Academy

Last Updated: September 21, 2017 at 2:53 pm

The Laurence Manning Academy Lady Swampcats fell 3-0 against Carolina Academy on Wednesday night, with game scores of 25-7, 25-10 and 25-9. Kayla Acord had a serve point and one dig. Sarah Faye Turner had one serve point and one kill. Trinity Harrington had one serve point. Maggie Josey had one serve point and four blocks. Madilyn Richburg had four kills. Madisyn Hudson had one serve point and two assists. Perry Lee Love Hicks had one serve point and two assists. Mary Claire Lee had one serve point.