Kelvin Bernard McKinney

RIDGEWAY – Kelvin Bernard McKinney died Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017.

He was a son of Ada Mae Davis McKinney and the late Benjamin “BJ” McKinney.

Funeral services for Mr. McKinney will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 2571 Joseph Lemon and Dingle Road in Manning, with the Rev. Sam Livingston, pastor, officiating, and Evangelist Shirley Waiters, Minister Loretta Briggs, Minister Diane Haynes and Minister Emily Story-Brown assisting. Burial will follow at Antioch Memorial Gardens.

The family is receiving friends at the home of his mother, 1162 McKinney Road in Manning.

These services have been entrusted to Samuels Funeral Home LLC in Manning.