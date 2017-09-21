JV Lady Swampcats fall to Wilson Hall

The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity Lady Swampcats fell 2-0 against Wilson Hall on Tuesday on the volleyball court with game scores of 26-24 and 25-8. Kinsey Bjork had two serve points. Kelsie Austin had three serve points and two aces. Brooke Thompson had eight serve points and three aces. Malorie Spiegel had one serve point. The team’s record is now 6-1.