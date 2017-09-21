JV Lady Swampcats fall to Carolina Academy

Last Updated: September 21, 2017 at 2:46 pm

The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity Lady Swampcats fell 2-0 against Carolina Academy on Wednesday night, with game scores of 25-9 and 27-25. Toni Lewis had a serve point and an ace. Kinsey Bjork had two serve points. Abby Anderson had two serve points and an ace. Kelsie Austin had five serve points and one ace. Callie Thompson had three serve points. Brooke Thompson had five serve points and three aces.