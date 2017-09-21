CCFD responding to power line fire
by Robert Joseph Baker | September 21, 2017 5:51 pm
The Clarendon County Fire Department is currently responding to a report of a power line fire on Bloomville Road. Currently, about 620 homes are without power in the Manning area, including most of Paxville Highway from downtown Manning toward Paxville.
