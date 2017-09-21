600 without power now in Clarendon County
by Robert Joseph Baker | September 21, 2017 5:54 pm
Duke Energy is now reporting about 600 homes without power in the downtown Manning area. Business are also included in the outage. The main area affected is Paxville Highway from Mill Street to the Interstate 95 interchange.
