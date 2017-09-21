Today in History: Sept. 21

455 – Emperor Avitus enters Rome with a Gallic army and consolidates his power.

1170 – Combined English and Irish forces, under the command of Richard de Clare, Earl of Pembroke and Diarmait Mac Murchada, King of Leinster seize Norse-Gaelic Dublin, forcing Ascall mac Ragnaill, King of Dublin into exile.

1217 – Livonian Crusade: The Estonian leader Lembitu and Livonian leader Kaupo the Accursed are killed in Battle of Matthew’s Day.

1435 – The Congress of Arras causes Burgundy to switch sides in the Hundred Years’ War.

1745 – Battle of Prestonpans: A Hanoverian army under the command of Sir John Cope is defeated, in ten minutes, by the Jacobite forces of Prince Charles Edward Stuart

1776 – Part of New York City is burned shortly after being occupied by British forces.

1780 – American Revolutionary War: Benedict Arnold gives the British the plans to West Point.

1792 – French Revolution: The National Convention declares France a republic and abolishes the absolute monarchy.

1843 – John Williams Wilson takes possession of the Strait of Magellan on behalf of the newly independent Chilean government.

1860 – Second Opium War: An Anglo-French force defeats Chinese troops at the Battle of Palikao.

1896 – Mahdist War: British forces under the command of Horatio Kitchener takes Dongola in the Sudan.

1897 – The “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus” editorial is published in the New York Sun.

1898 – Empress Dowager Cixi seizes power and ends the Hundred Days’ Reform in China.

1921 – A storage silo in Oppau, Germany, explodes, killing 500-600 people.

1933 – Salvador Lutteroth ran the first ever EMLL (now CMLL) show in Mexico, marking the birth of Lucha libre

1934 – A large typhoon hits western Honshū, Japan, killing 3,036 people.

1937 – J. R. R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit is published.

1938 – The Great Hurricane of 1938 makes landfall on Long Island in New York. The death toll is estimated at 500-700 people.

1939 – Romanian Prime Minister Armand Călinescu is assassinated by far-right legionnaires of the fascist paramilitary organization Iron Guard.

1942 – The Holocaust: On the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, Nazis send over 1,000 Jews of Pidhaitsi (west Ukraine) to Bełżec extermination camp.

1942 – In Poland, at the end of Yom Kippur, Germans order Jews to permanently evacuate Konstantynów and move to the ghetto in Biała Podlaska, established to assemble Jews from seven nearby towns, including Janów Podlaski, Rossosz and Terespol.

1942 – In Dunaivtsi, Ukraine, Nazis murder 2,588 Jews.

1942 – The Boeing B-29 Superfortress makes its maiden flight.

1953 – Lieutenant No Kum-sok, a North Korean pilot, defects to South Korea and is associated with Operation Moolah.

1961 – Maiden flight of the Boeing CH-47 Chinook transportation helicopter.

1964 – Malta gains independence from the United Kingdom.

1964 – The North American XB-70 Valkyrie, the world’s first Mach 3 bomber, makes its maiden flight from Palmdale, California.

1965 – The Gambia, Maldives and Singapore are admitted as members of the United Nations.

1971 – Bahrain, Bhutan and Qatar join the United Nations.

1972 – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos signs Proclamation № 1081, placing the entire country under martial law and marking the beginning of his authoritarian rule.

1976 – Orlando Letelier is assassinated in Washington, D.C. He is a member of the Chilean socialist government of Salvador Allende, overthrown in 1973 by Augusto Pinochet.

1976 – Seychelles joins the United Nations.

1977 – A nuclear non-proliferation pact is signed by 15 countries, including the United States and the Soviet Union.

1981 – Belize is granted full independence from the United Kingdom.

1981 – Sandra Day O’Connor is unanimously approved by the U.S. Senate as the first female Supreme Court justice.

1984 – Brunei joins the United Nations.

1991 – Armenia is granted independence from Soviet Union.

1993 – Russian President Boris Yeltsin suspends parliament and scraps the then-functioning constitution, thus triggering the Russian constitutional crisis of 1993.

1996 – The Defense of Marriage Act passes the United States Congress (a vote of 342-67 in the House of Representatives and a vote of 85-14 in the Senate). The law prohibited federal recognition of same-sex marriage, while allowing states to adopt any marital definition of their choosing.

1999 – Chi-Chi earthquake occurs in central Taiwan, leaving about 2,400 people dead.

2001 – Deep Space 1 flies within 2,200 km of Comet Borrelly.

2001 – America: A Tribute to Heroes is broadcast by over 35 network and cable channels, raising over $200 million for the victims of the September 11 attacks.

2003 – Galileo mission is terminated by sending the probe into Jupiter’s atmosphere, where it is crushed by the pressure at the lower altitudes.

2005 – Hurricane Rita becomes the third most intense hurricane (dropped to 4th on October 19, 2005).

2013 – al-Shabaab Islamic militants attack the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi, Kenya, killing at least 67 people.