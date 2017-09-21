200 without power til 9:30 p.m.
by Staff Reports | September 21, 2017 7:55 pm
Duke Energy reports that about 200 customers are still without power as of 7:54 p.m., with estimated time of restoration of 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
