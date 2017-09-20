Tires slashed at Taw Caw Road home

A woman living in the 1100 block of Taw Caw Drive in Summerton told deputies with the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office that someone came onto her property between 11:30 p.m. Aug. 25 and 3:45 a.m Aug. 25 and slashed the two driver’s side tires on her 2006 Toyota Rav 4, causing about $200 in damages.