Tires slashed at Taw Caw Road home
by Staff Reports | September 20, 2017 4:00 am
Last Updated: September 18, 2017 at 11:04 pm
A woman living in the 1100 block of Taw Caw Drive in Summerton told deputies with the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office that someone came onto her property between 11:30 p.m. Aug. 25 and 3:45 a.m Aug. 25 and slashed the two driver’s side tires on her 2006 Toyota Rav 4, causing about $200 in damages.
