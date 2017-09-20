ManningLive

Tires slashed at Taw Caw Road home

by | September 20, 2017 4:00 am

Last Updated: September 18, 2017 at 11:04 pm

A woman living in the 1100 block of Taw Caw Drive in Summerton told deputies with the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office that someone came onto her property between 11:30 p.m. Aug. 25 and 3:45 a.m Aug. 25 and slashed the two driver’s side tires on her 2006 Toyota Rav 4, causing about $200 in damages.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2017 | Manning Live