Sumter Police searching for Manning woman

The Sumter Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help in finding a former Manning resident.

Family members and friends of Carol Jean Feagin say she hasn’t been seen or heard from since Sept. 11. An acquaintance, however, told police he saw her Monday in the Calhoun Street area.

Feagin, 34, of 49 Rast St. and formerly of Manning, is described as 5-foot-7 and weighing about 160 pounds. Those who know her said it’s not unusual to leave for a few days before returning. However, family members would like to know whether she’s OK.

The former Manning resident is known to frequent the Broad Street area near Frazier Street.

She was wearing blue jean short pants, a black rain jacket and black and white Air Jordan sneakers. Feagin has no known medical problems.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700.