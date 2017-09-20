McLeod Health welcomes new pediatrician to Clarendon

McLeod Health Clarendon has welcomed a new pediatrician to its roster.

Dr. S. Chad Hayes will join McLeod Pediatrics Clarendon, coming from Threshold Pediatrics in Charleston to join Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Meredith Atkinson in the Manning office.

“I take a science-based-skeptical approach to medicine,” said Hayes. “My general approach to pediatrics is to prevent illness whenever possible, avoid over-diagnosing and over-treating self-limited conditions. I’m passionate about science communication and helping parents make well-informed decisions about their children’s health.”

Hayes attended the Medical University of South Carolina School of Medicine, and completed his residency in pediatrics at Greenville Health System Children’s Hospital in Greenville. Hayes is a fellow of American Academy of Pediatrics and previously served in the United States Navy.

A native of South Carolina, Hayes and his wife, Laura, have three daughters. Hayes enjoys spending time with his family, cooking, physical fitness, woodworking and playing the guitar.

Dr. Hayes welcomes new patients by appointment, and same-day consultations are available. For more information, visit www.mcleodhealth.org or call (803) 433-8420 for an appointment.