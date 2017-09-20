Golf cart stolen from Players Course Drive
by Staff Reports | September 20, 2017 6:08 am
Last Updated: September 19, 2017 at 1:09 am
A green Club Cart Range Picker golf cart valued at $4,000 was reportedly stolen from a home in the 2500 block of Players Course Drive in Manning between 9 a.m. Aug. 27 and 10:18 a.m. Aug. 28.
Comment by Thom
September 20, 2017 at 06:37
This is old news, especially for those of us who live in the area and got the news within a day or two after it happened by word of mouth. What are you trying to do with articles like this (and include the several other stories similar to this one published at the same time)? Is there so little local news that you have to go back weeks to find something to publish? Please try to make your website relevant.
