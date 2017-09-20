Florence County man arrested on child pornography charges

South Carolina Attorney Gen. Alan Wilson announced Wednesday the arrest of Christopher Brian Powers, 29, of Timmonsville on five charges connected to the exploitation of a minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Attorney General’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation and arrest.

Investigators state Powers possessed and distributed multiple files of child pornography.

Powers was arrested on Tuesday. He is charged with four counts of second-degree criminal sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count; and one count of third-degree criminal sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to ten years imprisonment.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.