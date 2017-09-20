Amber Alert issued for 3-month old NC girl

South Carolina law enforcement are currently looking for an infant reported missing out of North Carolina. The child’s parents are accused of taking her and are charged with felony child abuse.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina issued an Amber Alert early Wednesday morning for 3-month-old Cali Marie Cochran. She has brown hair and weighs about 10 pounds. She was taken about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday from a home in Clyde, North Carolina.

Law enforcement is searching for Rex Douglas Cochran Jr. and Heather Marie Cochran for their alleged role in the abduction of the girl. Investigators say they are the girl’s non-custodial parents.

WYFF reports the Cochrans were being sought by authorities in North Dakota on felony child abuse charges and fled to Haywood County with their 3-month-old daughter after an emergency custody order was issued.

Rex Cochran Jr., 39, is about 5-foot-7 and weighs 185 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Heather Cochran, 31, is 5-foot-4 and weighs about 120 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes and has the word “Faith” tattooed on her neck.

Officials say they possibly could be heading to Ocala, Florida, or Valdosta, Georgia. They could be driving a blue 2001 Ford Mustang or a gray 1999 GMC Suburban. A few hours after the Amber Alert was issued in North Carolina, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division issued one.