Sumter deputies still searching for man after 9 days
by Staff Reports | September 19, 2017 2:14 pm
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a Sumter man who was last seen nine days ago.
Spokesman Ken Bell said that 55-year-old Michael Thompson was last seen at his home before leaving with EMS to be transported to Palmetto Health Tuomey.
He said Thompson was wearing blue scrub pants and a green T-shirt and brown flip-flops. He is described as 6-feet-1 and weighing 255 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call (803) 436-2000.
