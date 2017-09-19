Sumter deputies still searching for man after 9 days

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a Sumter man who was last seen nine days ago.

Spokesman Ken Bell said that 55-year-old Michael Thompson was last seen at his home before leaving with EMS to be transported to Palmetto Health Tuomey.

He said Thompson was wearing blue scrub pants and a green T-shirt and brown flip-flops. He is described as 6-feet-1 and weighing 255 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call (803) 436-2000.