NHS: Maria ‘extremely dangerous,’ path uncertain

Hurricane Maria made its way last night over Dominica with max winds of 160 mph and moving west-northwest at 9 mph as it intensified, just two weeks after Hurricane Irma destroyed islands in the same area.

Maria made landfall about 9:15 p.m. Monday as a Category 5 storm, with tropical-storm force winds extending outward up to 125 miles from the storm’s center.

The National Hurricane Center projects the storm to approach Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands Tuesday night and Wednesday. The storm is taking a similar track to that of Irma

“Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 24 to 36 hours, and Maria is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane during the next couple of days,” officials with the National Hurricane Center said Monday night.

Should the storm impact the United States, it won’t be until this time next week, NHC officials added.