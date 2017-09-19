Kelvin Bernard McKinney
RIDGEWAY – Kelvin Bernard McKinney, 52, died Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, at Palmetto Health Richland in Columbia.
Born July 26, 1965, in Manning, he was a son of Ada Mae Davis McKinney and the late Benjamin “B.J.” McKinney.
Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 2571 Joseph Lemon and Dingle Road in Manning.
The family will receive friends at the home of his mother, 1162 McKinney Road in Manning.
