Kelvin Bernard McKinney

RIDGEWAY – Kelvin Bernard McKinney, 52, died Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, at Palmetto Health Richland in Columbia.

Born July 26, 1965, in Manning, he was a son of Ada Mae Davis McKinney and the late Benjamin “B.J.” McKinney.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 2571 Joseph Lemon and Dingle Road in Manning.

The family will receive friends at the home of his mother, 1162 McKinney Road in Manning.

Services have been entrusted to Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.