Guilty Pleas: Sept. 4-8

Last Updated: September 18, 2017 at 10:37 pm

The following guilty pleas were heard from Sept. 4-8 during a term of General Sessions in the 3rd Circuit Court of Clarendon County, with Judge George M. McFaddin Jr. presiding.

Eric Troy Anderson of 17 Sand St. in Pittston, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty Sept. 6 to use of vehicle without permission with intent to deprive, receiving a sentence of 60 days in jail. Anderson was originally charged Aug. 16 with receiving stolen goods of a value more than $2,000, but less than $10,000.

Vauntravius Tyshawn Brown of 1049 Washington St. in Summerton pleaded guilty Sept. 6 to the sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful, stolen pistol, receiving a sentence under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed one year in prison, suspended to one year’s probation.

Herbert Linwood Butler of 114 Willow Drive in Sumter pleaded guilty Sept. 6 to possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base, first offense, receiving a sentence of 18 months in prison, suspended to 18 months’ probation. Butler was initially charged Nov. 10, 2014, with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, second offense.

Mario Deshawn Cox of 13398 County Line Road in Andrews pleaded guilty Sept. 5 to possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base, first offense; possession of a narcotic in Schedule I, LSD or Schedule II, first offense; and possession of 28 grams or 1 ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash, second or subsequent offense. Cox received sentences of two years in prison, suspended to three years’ probation; two years in prison, suspended to two years’ probation; and one year in prison suspended to one year’s probation, respectively. A charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol dropped.

Casey Wayne Disher of 1061 Cobb Road in Manning pleaded guilty Sept. 7 to grand larceny of a value of more than $2,000, but less than $10,000, and resisting arrest, receiving a sentence of one year in prison for both offenses.

Alton Lee Docherty Jr. of 507 Bagnal Drive in Sumter pleaded guilty Sept. 6 to malicious injury to animals, personal property and injury of a value more than $2,000, but less than $10,000, receiving a sentence of one year in prison, suspended to one year’s probation. A charge of hit and run was dropped.

Dequan Turrell Dwyer of 1055 Habitat Drive in Sumter pleaded guilty Sept. 7 to unlawful carrying of a pistol and sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful, stolen pistol, receiving a sentence of one year in prison, suspended to one year’s probation for both offenses.

Christopher Tajamel Ladantee Hodges of 11495 Augusta Highway in Walterboro pleaded guilty Sept. 7 to unlawful carrying of a pistol, receiving a sentence of 90 days in jail and payment of a $100 fine, or the issuance of a bench warrant.

Denise Nelson of 2881 Arlen Road in Manning pleaded guilty Sept. 6 to second-degree burglary, receiving a sentence of one year in prison, suspended to nine months’ probation.