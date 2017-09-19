George W. Hicks Sr.

Deacon George W. Hicks Sr., 83, widower of Ada Sharpes Hicks, died Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, at his home.

Born Feb. 15, 1934, in the Bloomville section of Clarendon County, he was a son of the late Allen Hicks and Lucille Bradshaw Hicks.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at Hayes F. Samuels Sr. Memorial Chapel, 114 N. Church St. in Manning.

Wake services will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, at Hayes F. Samuels Sr. Memorial Chapel, with full Masonic rites.

The family will receive friends starting Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, from 4-8 p.m. daily at the home, 1429 Candlelight Lane in Pinewood.

Funeral services have been entrusted to Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.