Clarence Davis III

FLORENCE – Clarence Davis III, 20, died Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, at Palmetto Health Richland in Columbia.

Born Dec. 8, 1996, in Sumter, he was a son of Clarence Davis Jr. and Tena Ola Jackson.

The family will receive friends at the home, 2245 Pine Forest Drive in Florence.

Services will be announced by Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.