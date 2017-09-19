$4,015 in power tools, bicycles, grilling items stolen from Wyboo home

Last Updated: September 19, 2017 at 1:07 am

His and her Schwinn bicycles valued at $450, a Webber Genesis grill and accessories valued at $900, two metal tool boxes containing various tools and two crowbars valued at $1,000, two sanders and two kink-free waterholes valued at $300, a screen replacement kit, a 36-inch pick-=up tool with steel grips and a home and garden pump valued at $100, two Black and Decker electric circular saws, two drills and a regular style trailer hitch combo valued at $840 and one Everstart battery charger valued at $300 were reportedly stolen from a home in the 1900 block of Wyboo Avenue in Manning between Aug. 21 and 7:43 p.m. Aug. 28.