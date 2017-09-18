Teen charged with sexual assault at high school to remain at DJJ

Last Updated: September 18, 2017 at 7:19 pm

A 15-year-old Manning High School student accused last week of the kidnapping and sexual assault of a fellow student, along with various property crimes unrelated to that event, will remain in the custody of the state Department of Juvenile Justice for at least 60 days.

Manning Police Chief Blair Shaffer said a judge held a hearing on Monday on the boy’s charges, which include second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, kidnapping and two counts of burglary.

According to reports, the boy is accused of allegedly grabbing a classmate by the arm, dragging her into a restroom at Manning High School and sexually assaulting her earlier this month.

Inv. Rick Elms said the incident happened about 4:25 p.m. Sept. 7 when the victim, 14, approached the suspect in the hallway of the school while awaiting the arrival of her parents. The victim told police that the suspect allegedly asked her what she was doing, and then replied to her, “We can do something if you are bored.”

Reports indicate the juvenile suspect then asked the girl to come into the bathroom, and she refused. He then allegedly grabbed her by the arm and tried to drag her in the restroom, after which the victim said she sat down in an attempt to keep him from dragging her in there.

Reports indicate that once the suspect had the victim in the restroom, he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Elms said the incident is still under investigation, and that there is the possibility other victims may come forward.

“We will not release the identities of any possible victims and will keep their privacy, but we do need any others to come forward if they are out there,” said Elms.

Clarendon School District 2 Superintendent John Tindal said Friday that the district is “cooperating fully with law enforcement,” and declined further comment due to it involving a pending student matter.

This was not the juvenile’s only brush with law enforcement in the past week, however. Elms said that detectives with the Manning Police Department were able to develop the boy as a potential suspect in the Sept. 11 burglary of a Dollar General store. His identity was allegedly confirmed through video surveillance.

According to reports from the Manning Police Department, an employee with the Dollar General Store on South Mill Street told officers that the glass at the front entrance door was broken when she arrived Sept. 12.

Officers cleared the building and found no one inside. Video surveillance showed the alleged teenaged suspect thrown an object through the front door before entering the store and taking several items from the cellular phone rack.

Items taken included three Simple Mobile ZTE Majesty phones valued altogether at $87.

Shaffer said Monday that the boy will have to undergo an evaluation at the end of his 60-day detention with the Department of Juvenile Justice.

“At that point, they would decide whether or not he would be released back home,” said Shaffer. “It’s like bond when you have an adult suspect. Right now, he’s not out on bond.”