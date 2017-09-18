State representative exploring Gubernatorial run

Last Updated: September 18, 2017 at 4:48 pm

South Carolina Rep. James Smith announced Monday the establishment of a website to gather support and input from South Carolinians as he considers a gubernatorial run.

The attorney, father of four and former soldier will announce his full intentions in October, according to a release.

“The website provides an opportunity to learn more about my service to our state and nation and to allow feedback on the direction of our state,” Smith said in a statement. “I am humbled by the support I have received from South Carolinians across our beautiful state to consider higher office. As I travel the state, I continue to hear that they are simply not happy with their current choices for Governor in 2018. I believe South Carolinians deserve leaders who care more about doing their job than keeping their job, serving the people of South Carolina first and always.”

Smith was born and raised in Columbia, and is the husband of Kirkland Thomas Smith. The couple has four children, Emerson, Thomas, Paul and Shannon, and they attend church at Trinity Episcopal Church.

He is a major in the South Carolina Army National Guard and served eight years as a Judge Advocate General officer in the Army National Guard.

In the General Assembly Smith, a Democrat, represents District 72 and his native Richland County.