Residents received degrees from Clemson
by Submitted via Email | September 18, 2017 6:48 am
Last Updated: September 17, 2017 at 11:50 pm
Two Manning residents received degrees from Clemson University during the college’s August 2017 commencement ceremonies.
James M. Fleming Jr. received a bachelor of science degree in agricultural mechanization and business, while Robert Thomas Ouzts received a bachelor of science in pre-professional studies.
