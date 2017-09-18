Loftis: More than $503M of unclaimed property in his office

South Carolina state Treasurer Curtis Loftis said the state has more than $503 million of unclaimed money sitting in an “unclaimed property” account at his office.

He said the funds come from old bank accounts, stocks, security deposits and inheritances.

“The largest amount of money I’ve arranged to give back so far is $750,000,” Loftis said in a release. “That was a person from Chesnee; the father had been collecting Duke stock. He worked for Duke and just got paid partly in stock, and over time it amounted to $750,000. He had no idea. The father had been dead for almost 30 years. We found the money and gave it back to his family.”

Loftis said the state has also joined missingmoney.com, which allows residents to search other states’ unclaimed property records. To see if you have any money in the state’s unclaimed property account, visit treasurer.sc.gov.