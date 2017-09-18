Letter: Herring, Clearview almost impassable

I don’t live in the Herring-Clearview neighborhood, but I have to travel these roads to help relatives experiencing health issues.

These roads are almost impassable as the ruts and holes can cause steering damage and possible accident. Of particular concern are school buses, which I am sure jostle children about daily.

A petition supported by the residents to pave these roads was ignored by the county, who refused to hear it. If the road is not going to be paved, it should at least be maintained.

It has been over two months since the road condition was addressed and with all the rain, it should have been re-addressed long before now. I can only hope someone does not get hurt as a result of the road conditions.

If they do, I will be one of the first to volunteer testimony about the lack of maintenance.

LACY COLLINS

Manning