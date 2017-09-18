Jerry John Blackmon

SUMTER – Jerry John Blackmon, 64, husband of Maria Ann Marks, died Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, at Palmetto Health Tuomey.

Born March 29, 1953, in Turbeville, he was a son of the late Herbert Isaac Blackmon and Julia Burrows Driggers. He was the owner and operator of Jerry’s Tree Service and he was a member of Promised Land Ministries in Sumter.

Survivors besides his wife of Sumter include four sons, Jerry Blackmon (Kristie) and John David Blackmon, both of Sumter, Jerry Blackmon (Lisa) of Manning and Jerry Herbert Blackmon (Bobbie Jo) of Summerton; three daughters, Buffy Koger of Tennessee, Christy Martinez-Arellano (Noe) of Mesquite, Texas, and Kerriann Blackmon (Donald Lovelace) of Sumter; two brothers, Carl Edward Gibbons of Sumter and L.G. Mathis (Kathy) of Manning; a sister, Patricia Montgomery of California; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, at Promised Land Ministries with the Rev. James McElveen officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church, and other times at the home of his brother and sister-in-law, L.G. and Kathy Mathis, 7647 Raccoon Road in Manning.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Stephens Funeral Home to help the family with funeral expenses.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org