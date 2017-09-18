Found Dog
by Staff Reports | September 18, 2017 11:56 am
Last Updated: September 18, 2017 at 3:58 pm
This dog was found by Ricky Barnes and is now in the custody of A Second Chance Animal Shelter. Call (803) 473-7075 for more information.
