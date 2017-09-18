Elizabeth “Jackie” Beasley

WEST COLUMBIA – Elizabeth Hodge “Jackie” Beasley, 73, of West Columbia, wife of Charles Ray Beasley, died Friday, Sept. 15, 2017.

Born April 6, 1944 in Manning, she was a daughter of the late Elizabeth Lois Huffman. She retired after 25 years of service with BellSouth.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Debra Gallup (Brian); two grandchildren, Raegan and Caroline Gallup; a sister, Karen Freeman and her family, Colby, Amber (Jason) and Braxton; two brothers, Johnny Huffman and his family, Brian, Joey (Nicole) Kennedy and Madison, and Charlie Huffman and his family, Nicole, Cory (Tia) Liam, Lilith, Kris, (Heather) and Kameron.

In addition to her mother she was preceded in death by a step-father, Joseph Walter Huffman; and a son, Charles Ray Beasley II.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in the chapel of Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington.

The family will receive friends from 10 11 a.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Cypress Cemetery in Bishopville SC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

