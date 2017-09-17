Senator looking for service academy applicants

Last Updated: August 3, 2017 at 6:28 pm

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott is currently accepting applications for service academy nominations through 5 p.m. Oct. 13. High school student interested in attending one of four service academies may submit applications and other necessary documents.

Those service academies include the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

Students interested in being considered for a nomination by Scott must submit an application, SAT/ACT scores, two essays, high school transcripts and three letters of recommendation.

For more information about the Service Academy nomination process, visit the Senator’s FAQ page or call the Service Academy Coordinator at (803) 771-6112. During the last academic year, Senator Scott nominated 45 students from across South Carolina to be considered for an appointment to one of the four service academies for the Class of 2021.