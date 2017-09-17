Gallery: Lady Wolverines receive State Championship rings
by Submitted via Facebook | September 17, 2017 1:15 pm
The East Clarendon High School Lady Wolverines 2017 softball team received their State Championship rings on Friday night during the home football game in Turbeville. Photos provided by Suzette Cox Timmons and Susan Powell Anderson.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.