Picture from the Public: Bubba meets Lattimore
by Submitted via Facebook | September 16, 2017 8:10 pm
Gamecock fan Bubba Davis, right, was ecstatic Friday to meet former USC player Marcus Lattimore during the Laurence Manning Academy home football game against Heathwood Hall, where Lattimore coaches.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.