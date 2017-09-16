Ford truck vandalized to tune of $250
A man living in the 1300 block of Loblolly Drive in Manning told deputies with the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office about 7:22 p.m. Aug. 24 that someone entered his 1991 Ford F-150 and forced entry into the glove box, causing about $250 in damages, sometime between 11 p.m. Aug 23 and 6 a.m. Aug. 24.
