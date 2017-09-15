Sumter deputies seeking missing woman, 10-day-old baby

The Sumter Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 35-year-old woman last seen leaving a local doctor’s office with her child.

Kristen Blackmon was last seen Thursday after leaving a pediatric doctor’s office in Sumter with her 10-day old child. She was last seen driving a teal 1997 Pontiac Bonneville with South Carolina license plate NV 1310.

She is described as being 5-feet-4 and weighing 176 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911 or the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000.