Sumter deputies searching for missing man

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a 56-year-old man who was last seen with EMS.

Michael Thomson is described as weighing 255 pounds and standing 6-feet-1. He has blue hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Sept. 10 at his home before leaving with EMS, according to reports. He was wearing blue scrub pants with a green T-shirt and brown flip-flops.

Deputies reported that Thomson possibly has various mental health issues, including PTSD, and that he has a spinal cord injury where he cannot stand for long periods of time.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

