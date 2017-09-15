Dirt bike stolen from Gipp Street home

A man living in the 1300 block of Gipp Street in Summerton told deputies with the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office that someone took a blue and white 235-CC Yamaha dirt bike valued at $1,500 from the shed at the back of the home sometime between 6 p.m. Aug. 21 and 8:22 a.m. Aug. 22.