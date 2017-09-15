Benjamin F. Floyd

Benjamin F. Floyd, 82, of New Zion died Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in a Manning hospital after an illness.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at Pine Dale Pentecostal Holiness Church, with burial in the church cemetery, directed by Floyd Funeral Home of Olanta.

A visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, at Pine Dale Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Born in Clarendon County, he was a son of the late Walter Wheeler Floyd and Ettie Elizabeth Driggers Floyd. He was retired from Southern Coatings and Chemicals, a car salesman, former board member for Clarendon Memorial Hospital and Clarendon School District No. 3.

He was a member of Pine Dale Pentecostal Holiness Church and served as the Sunday school assistant superintendent director.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Elise Floyd Powell; six brothers, Walter Carlysle Floyd, John Burdell Floyd, Samuel Bethea Floyd, Jessie Lavern “J.L.” Floyd, James Carnell Floyd and Adrian Early Floyd.

Surviors include his wife, Mary Nell Lee Floyd of the home; a daughter, Gwen Floyd Atkinson (Barry) of New Zion; a son, Benjamin Bruce Floyd (Cheryl) of Turbeville; a sister, Winnie Mae Bagnal of New Zion; a brother, David W. Floyd (Joyce) of New Zion; four grandchildren, Ryan (Ashley) Floyd, Trent (Ashley) Atkinson, Jenna (Jason) Sutton and Allison (Mikey) Kirby; seven great-grandchildren, Ben Floyd, William Floyd, Madison Atkinson, Kayden Atkinson, Mary Harper Sutton , Lydia Kirby and David Kirby and Rowe Sutton due in October; and caregiver, Lisa Cooper.

The family would like to thank the staff of McLeod Health Clarendon, the staff of Amedysis Hospice, and his caregiver, Beebe Coker.

Memorials may be made to Pine Dale Pentecostal Holiness Church, 4450 Turbeville Highway, Turbeville, SC 29162.

