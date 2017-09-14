Target recalls dressers due to tip-over, entrapment hazards

Minnesota-based Target Corp. has recalled a dresser-drawer set sold in three colors due to a possible tip-over and entrapment hazard.

The recall involves a Room Essentials four-drawer dresser set measuring 41 and seven-eighths’ inches tall by 31 inches wide wide by 15 and eleven-sixteenths’ inches deep. The model number for black is 249-05-0103, for espresso is 249-05-0106 and for maple is 249-05-0109. These are printed on the product’s packaging.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dresser that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it into an area that children cannot access. Consumers should return the recalled dresser to any Target store for a full refund.

The firm has received 12 reports of dressers tipping or collapsing, including tipping over on two three-year-old children. No injuries have been reported.

These were sold at Target stores nationwide from January 2013 through April 2016.

Call 1 (800) 440-0680, or visit www.Target.com and click “recalls” at the bottom of the page, and then “furniture” for more information.