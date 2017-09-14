Richland County man arrested on child pornography charge

Last Updated: September 14, 2017 at 9:17 am

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Clifton David Perry, 29, of Columbia, on one charge connected to the exploitation of a minor. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Perry. Investigators state Perry distributed files of child pornography via social media.

Perry was arrested on Sept. 13. He is charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.