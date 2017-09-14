Rhiannon Marie Griffin

CALIFORNIA, Maryland – Rhiannon Marie Griffin, 27, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, as a result of injuries received in an automobile wreck in Lexington Park, Maryland.

Born Dec. 12, 1989, in Greenville, she was a daughter of Cindy D. Nerheim and William Bradford Griffin. She served in the U.S. Navy for seven years as an electronics technician and sexual assault victim’s advocate. She was a technician for BAE Systems in Lexington Park.

She is survived by her mother, Cindy Nerheim (Art) of Sumter; her father, William Bradford Griffin of Columbus, GA; her sisters, Desiree V. Goodall (Noah) of Dexter, NY and Shannon Vincent of Sumter; her brother, Ian Vincent of Dexter, NY; paternal grandparents, Annette Griffin of Niceville, FL and Richard and Cathy Vincent of Henderson, NY; and her fur babies, Molly and Cynthia.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Kathy D. Ward; her maternal grandfather, Wally Drescher; her paternal grandfather, Dr. Jackson Griffin; and her stepfather, David Vincent.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home, with the Rev. Keith Getz officiating.

Visitation will be held immediately following the memorial service at Stephens Funeral Home, and other times at the home of her aunt and uncle, Linda and Marty Jones, 209 Breedin St. in Manning.

Memorials may be made to the Sumter SPCA, 1140 S. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.

