Library board to meet Monday
by Staff Reports | September 14, 2017 6:38 pm
The Harvin Clarendon County Library board will meet 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Clarendon County Administration Building. The public is welcome to attend.
by Staff Reports | September 14, 2017 6:38 pm
The Harvin Clarendon County Library board will meet 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Clarendon County Administration Building. The public is welcome to attend.
© Copyright 2017 | Manning Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.