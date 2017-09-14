Gallery: Lady Swampcats fall to Trinity Byrnes

The Laurence Manning Academy varsity Lady Swampcats fell 3-0 on Wednesday to Trinity-Byrnes in volleyball. Game scores were 25-11, 25-9 and 25-20.

Kayla Acord had six serve points and three digs. Trinity Harrington had three serve points and one kill. Maggie Josey had two serve points and two blocks. Abby Haney had two serve points and four kills. Madisyn Hudson had seven assists and one dig. Bailey Moore had two serve points and two digs.

The team’s record is now 0-5. The team plays Thursday at Carolina Academy. Photos provided by Larry Hewett.

