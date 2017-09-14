Gallery: JV Lady Swampcats defeat Trinity-Byrnes

The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity Lady Swampcats volleyball team defeated Trinity-Byrnes on Wednesday by a final score of 2-0. Game scores were 26-24 and 25-21. Toni Lewis had two serve points and two aces. Abby Anderson had one serve point. Kelsie Austin had six serve points and two aces. Callie Thompson had three serve points and two aces. Brooke Thompson had 17 serve points and seven aces.