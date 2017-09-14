David Conyers Jr.

David Conyers Jr., husband of Tonia Dwyer Conyers, died Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, at Palmetto Health Tuomey in Sumter.

Born May 15, 1967, in Sumter, he was a son of Mattie Anderson Conyers and the late David Conyers Sr.

A service of remembrance will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 3249 U.S. 15 South in Sumter, where the Rev. Willie A. Wright Jr., pastor, will bring words of comfort.

The service of committal and burial will follow in the Conyers family plot at Bradford Cemetery on U.S. 15 South in Sumter.

The family will receive friends at the home, 380 Corn Road in Sumter.

Online condolences may be left at www.flemingdelaine.com or sent to flemingdelaine@aol.com.

Fleming and DeLaine Funeral Home and Chapel of Manning is in charge of services.