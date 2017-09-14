Adult, juvenile charged after attempted break-in to RV

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office arrested one adult and one juvenile suspect early Monday morning after the pair allegedly attempted to break into an RV parked in the Buckhorn subdivision.

Sheriff Tim Baxley said in a release that the pair were seen with flashlights around the vehicle. They were stopped by deputies as they were leaving the scene and were both arrested.

Jekez Conyers was charged with attempted theft from a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana. The juvenile was charged with attempted theft from a motor vehicle.

“The subjects did have marijuana in the vehicle, along with items possibly stolen from other car break-ins,” Baxley said.