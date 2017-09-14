Adult, juvenile charged after attempted break-in to RV
by Staff Reports | September 14, 2017 9:07 am
The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office arrested one adult and one juvenile suspect early Monday morning after the pair allegedly attempted to break into an RV parked in the Buckhorn subdivision.
Sheriff Tim Baxley said in a release that the pair were seen with flashlights around the vehicle. They were stopped by deputies as they were leaving the scene and were both arrested.
Jekez Conyers was charged with attempted theft from a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana. The juvenile was charged with attempted theft from a motor vehicle.
“The subjects did have marijuana in the vehicle, along with items possibly stolen from other car break-ins,” Baxley said.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.